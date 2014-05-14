* Kiev wants to push de-centralisation plan
* Ministers, local officials, business people gather
* Opposition, Moscow, rebels sceptical of talks
* Tension high after 7 Ukrainian soldiers killed
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, May 14 Ukrainian politicians and civil
groups gathered on Wednesday for talks on how to quell a
pro-Russian rebellion in the east, but Kiev's refusal to let
separatists take part cast doubt on whether the meeting could
defuse the crisis.
The talks come at a tense moment for Kiev. On Tuesday, seven
soldiers were killed in an ambush near the eastern city of
Kramatorsk, the deadliest attack on security forces since they
were sent to tackle the uprising in April.
Voters in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk backed
self-rule in two referendums held on Sunday despite
protestations from Kiev, which sees Russia's hand behind the
rebellion and denounced the votes as illegal.
After the vote rebel leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk called
for their regions to become part of Russia although this call
has not been taken up by Moscow.
Wednesday's talks brought together ministers, political
party leaders, candidates for a May 25 presidential election,
business representatives and local government officials.
Participants are expected to explore methods of devolving
power to allow greater local autonomy which Kiev hopes will
address disaffection in eastern Ukraine.
However, Kiev has excluded rebels, whom it terms as
"terrorists", from the round table discussions, drawing
criticism from abroad. Moscow has said there should be direct
talks between separatists and Kiev.
"We are ready for talks with everyone who has legitimate
political goals and is ready to pursue them by legal means, with
those who do not have blood on their hands," acting President
Oleksander Turchinov and Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said in
a joint statement.
CLASH WITH OPPOSITION
Among those to express hope in the talks was German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said the more representatives were
present, the better. The unrest in Ukraine and Russia's
annexation of Crimea have contributed to the worst East-West
crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
In Slaviansk on Wednesday, Stella Khorosheva, spokeswoman
for the rebels, said they had no official position on the talks.
"But Kiev is calling us terrorists and extremists which are
all serious accusations that could have major legal
consequences. We are trying to liberate our country and we are
not terrorists," Khorosheva said.
There have been no public negotiations between separatists
and the government since the crisis began in early April.
"There is no reason to expect any concrete decision (from
the talks)," independent analyst Volodymyr Fesenko said.
"If there are not people in authority from the east at these
talks this round-table will lose all sense."
The stage also seemed set for a clash between the interim
leadership, which took power after the ousting of Moscow-backed
president Viktor Yanukovich in February, and the opposition.
Opposition politicians, many from the rump Party of Regions
of Yanukovich, say the Ukrainian authorities are only inflaming
the situation in the east by deploying armed forces there.
In a statement ahead of the round-table, the parliamentary
faction of the Regions called for an end to military action in
the east and "a halt to bloodshed and mass killing of people."
Ukraine's authorities are hoping to push a de-centralisation
plan under which greater powers would devolve to the regions and
allow them to hold back a portion of taxes for direct use in
improving infrastructure and conditions for local businesses.
They hope this will defuse local grievances - and cut some
of the ground from under the separatists.
But the plan's architects are keen that they do not allow
discussion of 'federalisation' - an idea pushed by Russia and
the separatists - which they fear would lead to too-great
autonomy and weaken the grip of the central government.
(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Kramatorsk;
Reporting by Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk; Writing By
Richard Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)