* Ukraine gas debt to rise to $5.2 bln in June
* Ukraine wants new gas price set
* Moscow has set June 2 deadline for June pre-payment
* Gazprom's CEO hopes for gas agreement within next few days
By Barbara Lewis and Harry Papachristou
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, May 29 Talks between Russia,
Ukraine and the European Commission to resolve a gas dispute
will go ahead on Friday, the Commission said, as time runs out
to avert a threat that Moscow could cut off supplies to Ukraine.
Ukraine is also the transit nation for around half of the
gas Russia sells to the European Union, so the dispute threatens
onward supplies to Europe.
The Commission, the EU executive, has already brokered two
rounds of talks in Berlin following Moscow's threat to stop
supplying Kiev with gas if it fails to make a pre-payment for
June supplies by June 2.
At talks on Monday, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger
said the two governments would study his proposal that Ukraine
pay off part of the debt Gazprom says it owes.
Ukraine has said the price for 2014 should be agreed first
before it starts making any payments. Russia's energy minister
has said Moscow and the EU have proposed that Kiev pay Gazprom
$2 billion by May 30, and another $500 million before June 7, as
a precondition for a price discount and further talks.
A Gazprom source told Reuters on Thursday that the company
had not yet received any payments from Ukraine. Gas flows to
Europe via Ukraine, however, remained stable.
Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller struck a
note of cautious optimism, saying in Athens that he hoped the
agreement with Ukraine would be reached in the next few days,
and so avert supply cuts to Europe.
European Commission spokeswoman Sabine Berger said a third
round of talks would take place in Berlin on Friday afternoon,
and a spokeswoman for the Russian Energy Ministry confirmed that
Moscow would take part in the talks.
Gazprom has said Ukraine's debt for gas supplies will have
risen to about $5.2 billion by June 7 unless Ukraine begins to
pay it off, but Ukraine has countered that Gazprom owes it
around $1 billion for gas following Russia's seizure of Crimea.
Oettinger said on Wednesday he was working on getting Russia
and Ukraine to agree on "a fair price" over the coming days, but
some of the related issues would be too complex for a quick
solution.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Harry Papachristou; additinal
reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Moscow; Editing by Will Waterman)