DONETSK, Ukraine, July 31 Pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine intend to take part in talks with
Moscow, Kiev and the OSCE security and rights organisation in
Belarus, a source in the rebel leadership said on Thursday.
It is not yet clear when the sides will meet for the talks
on the conflict in east Ukraine, where fighting has intensified
since a Malaysian airliner was downed on July 17, killing all
298 people on board.
"The DNR will be represented in Minsk," said an official
from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "At what level, and who will be there
to represent the DNR, that remains to be seen."
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, writing by Gabriela
Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage)