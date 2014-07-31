KIEV, July 31 Russian and Ukrainian envoys have agreed to keep open a route that was used by international experts on Thursday to reach the site where a Malaysian airliner came down in eastern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian government official said.

Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Groisman told a briefing in Kiev that the agreement was reached during talks in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage)