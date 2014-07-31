CME Group's profit rises 8.7 pct on higher investment income
April 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported an 8.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher investment income.
KIEV, July 31 Russian and Ukrainian envoys have agreed to keep open a route that was used by international experts on Thursday to reach the site where a Malaysian airliner came down in eastern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian government official said.
Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Groisman told a briefing in Kiev that the agreement was reached during talks in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage)
April 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported an 8.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher investment income.
April 27 Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as the company gained from its focus on consumer markets.