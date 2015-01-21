BERLIN Jan 21 Progress was made during four-way talks on the Ukraine crisis and an agreement was reached on establishing security zones between pro-Russian fighters and Kiev's forces, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said late on Wednesday.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine made "perceivable progress" during their meeting in Berlin, Steinmeier said, adding that an agreement was reached on a demarcation line from which heavy weaponry had to be withdrawn. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Chris Reese)