MOSCOW Oct 19 The Kremlin said on Wednesday it did not expect any breakthroughs at talks on the stalled Ukrainian peace process between the leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine in Berlin later in the day.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the aim of the talks was to assess the current situation and identify obstacles to implementing the Minsk peace deal on eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)