MINSK Feb 12 Participants at international
peace talks trying to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine said
on Thursday that pro-Russian separatists were refusing to sign
an agreement unless Kiev agreed to withdraw its troops from the
town of Debeltseve.
"No agreement yet. The pro-Russian separatists do not want
to sign. They demand the retreat of the Ukrainian army from
Debaltseve," said one of the sources at talks between the
leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany in Minsk.
Pro-Moscow forces in eastern Ukraine have tightened the
pressure on Kiev by launching some of the war's worst fighting
near the railway town of Debaltseve.