* Tax reform seen as key to efforts to tackle big budget gap
* Higher taxes needed to help meet costs of battling rebels
* PM says eyes social justice with new tax on higher earners
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Aug 6 Ukraine's prime minister unveiled
plans on Wednesday to raise income tax rates and to establish a
new tax bracket for higher income earners to help bolster next
year's budget and handle the financial strains from the war
against pro-Russian separatists.
Arseny Yatseniuk, speaking confidently at a government
meeting after winning a battle of wills with parliament over
budget legislation a week ago, proposed a new three-tier income
tax system, including a top 25 percent bracket for high-earners
on incomes of more than $1,700 per month.
The proposed new system, which will include two lower bands
of 15 percent and 20 percent, will replace the existing two-tier
system of 15 percent and 17 percent.
The new measures, which will go to parliament in early
September, were expected to bring an additional 3.5 billion
hryvnia ($290 million) into the budget, Yatseniuk said.
The average national salary in Ukraine is around $300 per
month, according to official state statistics. But Yatseniuk
said real earnings were much higher than this and the scheme
would encourage employers to declare real pay levels.
Tax reform is seen as a vital part of efforts to ensure that
heavily-indebted Ukraine, embroiled in a protracted crisis in
relations with neighbouring Russia and a separatist war in the
east, can rein in its widening budget deficit and satisfy its
biggest lender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
"As the head of the government, I believe that the 2015
budget must be passed and calculated on the basis of a new
taxation system," Yatseniuk said.
Justifying the new high tax bracket, he said: "We propose
acting according to the principle of social justice and changing
the system of individual taxation so that he who earns more will
pay more."
At the end of July, Yatseniuk won a significant victory over
parliamentary deputies whom he had earlier berated for blocking
reform and threatened with his resignation.
Parliament subsequently rejected his resignation and finally
passed legislation he argued was needed to finance the army
offensive against the separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine
and to avert a national default on its debts.
Yatseniuk had said the government would have defaulted on
debt payments and missed out on the release of further funds
under a $17-billion International Monetary Fund bailout if it
had failed to pass the legislation.
Laws passed late last month introduced an additional
1.5-percent personal income tax until the end of the year to
cover the costs of Ukraine's "anti-terrorist operation" against
the separatists, who declared two 'people's republics' in the
east.
The government also hiked taxes on tobacco and the mining,
oil and gas sectors and earmarked nearly 2 billion hryvnias for
rebuilding of infrastructure damaged by fighting in the east.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones)