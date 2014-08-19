(Adds quotes, context on eastern conflict)
KIEV Aug 19 Ukraine has blocked 14 Russian
television channels from its cable networks to stop them
spreading war propaganda, an Interior Ministry official said on
Tuesday.
Television news has played a vital role in public perception
of the conflict in eastern Ukraine where many of the largely
Russian-speaking population watch Russian news.
Russian media tend to project the Kremlin view that the
ousting of the Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovich in
February was the work of a fascist "junta" and the separatist
rebellions are the product of unjust practices and military
action by Kiev against Russian speakers.
The Interior Ministry has banned the fourteen channels -
including news channels Russia Today and Life News - for
"broadcasting propaganda of war and violence," ministry official
Anton Gerashchenko said in a Facebook post.
"As an independent sovereign state, Ukraine can and should
protect its media space from aggression from Russia, which has
been deliberately inciting hatred and discord among Ukrainian
citizens," he said.
Pro-Russian rebels have been fighting government forces
since April when they set up separatist republics in the
Russian-speaking east after political upheaval in Kiev led to
Yanukovich's ousting followed by Russia's annexation of Crimea.
The banned stations include most of Russian TV news output
and most are either directly run by the Russian state or owned
by companies with close links to the Kremlin.
Gerashchenko said the move follows a similar step by Russia
in March, when it turned off Ukrainian channels in Crimea.
"What's more, not one Ukrainian channel is broadcast on
cable networks in Russia," he said.
