AMSTERDAM, July 29 Dutch Foreign Minister Frans
Timmermans said on Tuesday that sanctions on Russian capital
markets being considered by European Union member states in
response to the Ukraine crisis would have an immediate effect.
"Today in Brussels ... they are now discussing the so-called
3rd-phase package ... capital market restrictions, and I think
they will have have a far-reaching and immediate effect,"
Timmermans said in parliament.
Timmermans, speaking during a debate about the downing of a
Malaysian airliner over rebel-held eastern Ukraine that killed
298 people, most of them Dutch, said the sanctions would send a
strong signal to Moscow that "you are on the wrong path".
Timmermans also said the number of Dutch victims on the
flight had been revised up by one to 195.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)