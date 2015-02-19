KIEV Feb 19 Thirteen Ukrainian servicemen were killed during Wednesday's withdrawal from Debaltseve in eastern Ukraine and the whereabouts of 82 others is unknown, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that 157 soldiers had been wounded and 93 taken prisoner by the separatists besieging Debaltseve.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)