JOUY-EN-JOSAS, France Aug 28 The chief
executive of French oil major Total said on Thursday
he was worried about the conflict in Ukraine and said any impact
on the group's activities would depend on how the situation
evolves.
Ukraine accused Russia on Thursday of bringing troops into
the southeast of the country in support of pro-Moscow separatist
rebels.
Asked if tensions in the area had any impact on Total's
projects in Russia, De Margerie said: "Not for the moment, but
... when we see the current trend of increasing sanctions, at
the European or American level, we can't be very confident,
obviously, about the situation."
The oil company had forecast in April that Russia would
become its biggest source of oil and gas by 2020 thanks to its
partnership with Russia's Novatek and their $27
billion Yamal LNG project in Siberia.
The group said last month it had stopped buying shares in
Novatek when a Malaysian airliner was shot down over Ukraine,
allegedly by separatists, and was reviewing the impact of
European and American sanctions on its Russian projects.
"I always am optimistic. I hope people will understand that
you have to move before we come to extremes that would be
regrettable," De Margerie added, speaking on the sidelines of
the annual conference of business lobby group Medef.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes)