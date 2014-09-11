* February pact triggered unrest that toppled Ukraine's
Yanukovich
* Russia concerned EU-Ukraine deal will damage its economy
* Three-way meeting on Friday seeks to soften rules for
Russia
* Coincides with Ukraine ceasefire, delay over new EU
sanctions
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 11 The EU will offer Russia more
time to adjust to a European trade pact with Ukraine, diplomats
say, moving to ease bilateral tensions over an accord at the
centre of the crisis in Ukraine as a ceasefire there takes hold.
Ukraine made an historic shift away from Russia in June by
signing a free-trade accord with the European Union, turning its
back on its old Soviet master and on a customs union with
Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Rows over the pact triggered
unrest that toppled Ukraine's Moscow-backed leader in February.
Officials from the EU - which has also delayed implementing
new sanctions against Moscow over military involvement in the
five-month war in eastern Ukraine - will discuss the pact with
Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Brussels on Friday.
They will seek ways of ensuring Russian companies that
export to Ukraine will not be penalised by the higher trade
standards that Kiev must adopt once the pact comes into force in
November.
"We are proposing a softer route to compliance, so basic
requirements are met over a very long horizon," said one EU
official close to the talks. "Russia will only need to show that
it has the equivalent to EU rules."
It will be the fourth three-way meeting since the accord was
signed.
Diplomats say Russian President Vladimir Putin has told EU
leaders that a political solution to ending the Ukraine conflict
depends on addressing concerns about the trade deal.
He and his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko were
broadly satisfied with how the ceasefire agreed on Friday
between Kiev and pro-Russian forces was holding, a Kremlin
adviser said on Wednesday.
NATO NO, TRADE DEAL MAYBE
While Russia cannot countenance Ukraine joining the NATO
military alliance, Moscow is believed to be willing to accept
Ukraine's broad political and trade accord with the European
Union under certain conditions, officials say.
U.S. President Barack Obama discussed the economic and trade
aspects of the Ukraine crisis with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron and French
President Francois Hollande at the NATO summit last week, hours
after they met with Poroshenko.
On Friday in Brussels, European Trade Commissioner Karel De
Gucht will set out ways to avoid penalising Russian exporters
when he meets Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev and
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.
"It is not in the EU's interest to hamper in any way
Ukraine-Russia trade," De Gucht told reporters following the
last three-way meeting, in Minsk at the end of August.
By their nature, free-trade agreements bring special
preferences to the countries involved. One way round that would
be for Ukraine to also sign a separate deal with Russia.
"Any time you have a free-trade agreement between two
countries, it implies de facto a degree of discrimination
towards third parties," said Andre Sapir, a trade specialist at
the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.
"To the extent that those third parties are very closely
intertwined, they will feel it more," he said.
Ukrainian companies will receive European technical help and
funds to help adapt to EU regulations. But without some kind of
agreement with the European Union, Russia would have to put up
its own funds to help its companies such as carmakers modernise
and comply with EU standards.
The EU-Ukraine pact is due to come into force on Nov. 1 as
long as the Ukrainian parliament ratifies it before then.
Gaining unfettered access to the EU and its 500 million
consumers offers Ukraine a route to the kind of stability and
prosperity that neighbouring Poland has achieved.
That could eventually boost Ukraine's economic output by an
additional 1 percent a year annually, according to an EU study.
Ukraine, with its mineral resources, large land mass
bordering four EU member states and annual output of more than
$300 billion is an attractive partner to Moscow and Brussels.
Russia is trying to maintain its influence over Ukraine and
other newly-independent states it dominated during the Soviet
era, especially those with energy pipelines and large ethnic
Russian communities.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John Stonestreet)