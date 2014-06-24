* Nearly quarter of Ukraine's exports go to Russia
* Putin has said would not keep zero rate duty for Ukraine
* Ukraine: can discuss EU pact implementation with Russia
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, June 24 With Ukraine set to sign a free
trade pact with the European Union on Friday, Russia has said it
is likely to respond with trade barriers without seeking
approval from Belarus and Kazakhstan, its partners in a customs
union.
Ukraine is due to sign the second part of its association
agreement with the EU on June 27. The pact has been at the heart
of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine since last year, when
Moscow put pressure on Kiev to shun the EU in favour of joining
its own Eurasian Economic Union.
Ukraine's Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovich agreed
to do so and triggered an uprising that led in February to his
own overthrow, swiftly followed by Russia's annexation of Crimea
and a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.
"We have a possibility of imposing customs-tariff measures
at Russian government level," First Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov was quoted by Interfax news agency as telling reporters
in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday.
Moscow fears that an influx of EU products into Ukraine will
lead it to dump some of its own production in Russia. It is also
concerned that Ukraine may re-export EU products into Russia,
avoiding duties that Russia imposes to protect its own output.
Customs duties in Russia would put at risk some of Ukraine's
exports, which mainly consist of base metals, grains, machinery,
equipment and processed food. Ukraine sends 24 percent of its
exports to Russia, worth $15 billion a year.
Shuvalov did not say what kind of trade barriers were likely
to be imposed, but said the move would not require approval from
Belarus or Kazakhstan, raising the prospect that these could
potentially re-export Ukrainian goods to Russia duty-free within
the Eurasian Union.
Officials in Belarus and Kazakhstan were not immediately
available for comment.
STEEL AND MILK
Russian steelmakers and dairy producers have been among
those lobbying for protection once Ukraine's free trade
agreement with the EU comes into force. The agricultural
inspection agency Rosselkhoznadzor has said it is prepared to
toughen the requirements for Ukrainian imports.
Although many Russian firms make heavy use of imported
supplies from Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin told an
agriculture meeting in the southern city of Stavropol last week
it was "absolutely certain" that Russia would not be able to
maintain its zero duty on imports from Ukraine.
In an attempt to allay some of Russia's fears, the EU agreed
last week to hold high-level talks with Moscow on the
implementation of the agreement, something it had previously
rejected.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told reporters in
Luxembourg on Monday that his country's EU trade accord would
ultimately be positive for its economic relations with Russia
too, adding: "If there is concern, we are ready to conduct
effective consultations further."
The EU will also sign association agreements on Friday with
two other former Soviet republics, Georgia and Moldova.
Belarus is Russia's closest ally, relying on Moscow for
cheap energy and serving as a buffer zone between Russia and
NATO nations.
However, Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko has
criticised referendums staged by pro-Russian separatists in
Ukraine and has warned Moscow not to take any more ex-Soviet
territory after annexing Crimea.
President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, the second
largest post-Soviet economy after Russia, told Putin in March he
"understood" the logic of Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
In a sign that the crisis in East-West relations over
Ukraine could be easing, Putin asked Russia's upper house on
Tuesday to revoke the right it had granted him to order a
military intervention in defence of Ukraine's Russian speakers.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Alessandra Prentice,
Darya Korsunskaya, Andrei Makhovsky, Raushan Nurshayeva and
Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Gareth Jones)