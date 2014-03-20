(Adds quotes, background)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, March 20 Ukraine will not initiate a
trade war with Russia and hopes to use the World Trade
Organization to resolve any such disputes initiated by Russia,
Ukraine's ambassador in Geneva told a news conference on
Thursday.
"I think they will not limit themselves to military
intervention. They will add some famous trade wars with Ukraine.
They have very good experience with that," Yurii Klymenko said.
Klymenko said both countries were dependent on trade with
the other, but even before the Crimea crisis that put the two
countries on the brink of war in recent weeks, trade had been an
area of friction between Moscow and Kiev.
Russia effectively blocked Ukrainian imports last August,
when it enforced time-consuming customs checks on all Ukrainian
cargoes, Klymenko recalled.
The two had already fired tit-for-tat trade restrictions at
each other, with Ukraine limiting Russian car imports and Russia
hitting back at Ukrainian-made chocolate and glass.
Russia said last July it had found a carcinogenic substance
in confectionary made by Ukrainian firm Roshen and barred its
imports. On Thursday, Ukraine's government said Russian riot
police had taken over Roshen's factory in the Russian city of
Lipetsk.
Klymenko said Ukraine was paying more attention than ever
before to its membership of the WTO and would use the global
trade body's rulebook to protect its national interests.
"We truly believe in the potential of this organisation. And
we believe that this organisation could allow us in the future
to find the civilised way of solving trade disputes first of all
with the Russian Federation," he said.
"We are very much interested in having normal trade
relations with Russia and we are going to expand them."
Reporting by Tom Miles