KHARKIV, Ukraine, July 22 A train carrying the remains of victims of a Malaysian plane downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrived in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

Ukrainian officials say the remains will be taken to the Netherlands. Almost 300 people were killed when the Malaysian airliner went down on Thursday, most of them were Dutch. (Reporting by Sergei Karazy, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)