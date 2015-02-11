SpaceX president says the company has no IPO plans
NEW YORK, May 3 Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has no plans for an initial public offering, the company's president said on Wednesday.
SZCZECIN, Poland Feb 11 U.S. Army Europe commander Ben Hodges said on Wednesday the U.S. army will provide training to Ukrainian troops battling Russian-backed separatists in the country's east.
The training mission will start in March, with one battalion of U.S. soldiers training three Ukrainian battalions, Hodges said during a visit to a NATO base at Szczecin in north-west Poland.
"We will train them in security tasks, medical (tasks), how to operate in an environment where the Russians are jamming (communications) and how to protect (themselves) from Russian and rebel artillery," he said. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)
SOCHI, Russia, May 3 President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's relationship with Turkey had fully recovered after what he called a crisis caused by Ankara's shooting down of a Russian warplane near the Syrian border in 2015.