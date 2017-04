KIEV, March 27 IMF mission chief to Ukraine, Nikolay Gueorguiev, announced on Thursday a bail-out aid package for the ex-Soviet republic of $14-18 billion, but in response to journalists' questions declined to say how much would be disbursed in an initial tranche. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)