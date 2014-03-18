Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, March 18 The Russian parliament will begin the process of ratification of a treaty to make Ukraine's Crimea region part of Russia within days, the Itar-Tass news agency cited a senior lawmaker as saying on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin signed the pact.
"We will begin ratification soon. This will happen in the next few days," lower house vice-speaker Alexander Zhukov said of the treaty, the text of which says it enters into force upon ratification.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.