Oil Search 4th qtr revenue up 12 pct on higher prices, output
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 Oil Search Ltd reported a 12 percent rise in fourth quarter revenue, thanks to higher oil prices, and said it expected steady output in 2017.
KIEV, March 16 The defence ministries of Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a truce in Crimea until March 21, Ukraine's acting defence minister said on Sunday.
"An agreement has been reached with (Russia's) Black Sea Fleet and the Russian Defence Ministry on a truce in Crimea until March 21," Ihor Tenyukh told journalists on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.
"No measures will be taken against our military facilities in Crimea during that time. Our military sites are therefore proceeding with a replenishment of reserves."
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 Oil Search Ltd reported a 12 percent rise in fourth quarter revenue, thanks to higher oil prices, and said it expected steady output in 2017.
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.