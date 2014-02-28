KIEV Feb 28 Ukraine's acting president accused
Russia of open aggression on Friday and said it was provoking
his country in the same way as it had Georgia before going to
war in 2008.
Urging President Vladimir Putin to stop "provocations" in
Ukraine's Russian-speaking Crimea, Oleksander Turchinov recalled
Russia's intervention in Georgia over breakaway Abkhazia and
South Ossetia, which have large ethnic Russian populations.
Russia's Black Sea fleet has a base in the Crimean port city
of Sevastopol.
"Russia has sent forces into Crimea ... they are working on
scenarios which are fully analogous with Abkhazia, when having
initiated a military conflict, they started to annex the
territory," Turchinov said in televised comments.
The war with Georgia lasted five days and Russia remains in
control of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, although the United
Nations and most countries regard them as still part of Georgia.
"The Ukrainian army will fulfil its obligations but it will
not give in to provocations," Turchinov said, adding that he
thought the situation would soon be resolved.
"I am personally appealing to President Putin, demanding an
end to the provocation and the withdrawal of troops from the
Republic of Crimea."
Tensions have increased in Crimea since the ouster of
Russian-backed President Viktor Yanukovich, following three
months of protests in the national capital Kiev.
Armed men seized two airports in Crimea earlier on Friday
and the country's main telecommunications company said landlines
and some Internet services were down after fibre optic cables
were tampered with.
Some witnesses reported seeing Russian armoured personnel
carriers and helicopters, and at least one Russian warship on
patrol, although Moscow denied deploying its forces in Crimea.
A representative of Turchinov in Crimea said 13 Russian
aircraft had landed on the Black Sea peninsula, and each one had
up to 150 personnel on board.
A Reuters correspondent saw at least 20 men wearing the
uniform of Russia's Black Sea fleet and carrying automatic
rifles surround a Ukrainian border guard post near Sevastopol.
The identity of armed groups that occupied the regional
parliament in Crimea and the two airports was not immediately
known. Ukrainian officials accused them of being commanded by
the Kremlin but Moscow dismissed this.