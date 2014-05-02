KIEV May 2 Ukraine's acting president,
Oleksander Turchinov, said on Friday Ukrainian border troops had
rebuffed attempts by Russian "armed saboteurs" to cross into
Ukraine overnight.
Turchinov also said in a statement the operation to retake
the eastern town of Slaviansk had not progressed as quickly as
he had hoped, complicated by pro-Russian rebels hiding "behind
the citizens" and "firing from apartment blocks".
"We demand that the terrorists, saboteurs, all those who
took up arms against our country, to lay down their arms,
surrender, release hostages and administrative buildings," he
said.
(reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)