(Adds quotes from senior EU official)
ROME/BRUSSELS, March 16 European Council
President Donald Tusk is pressing EU leaders to pledge this week
to keep sanctions on Russia until a Ukraine ceasefire deal is
fully in place, effectively extending sanctions until at least
the end of the year.
Europe must maintain pressure on Russia with sanctions until
Ukraine has full control of its borders, Tusk said in an
interview with several newspapers published on Monday.
"I'm sceptical about the goodwill of the Russians and I'm
convinced that what's needed is to maintain pressure," he was
quoted as saying by Italian daily La Stampa, one of six European
newspapers which took part in the interview.
"We have to keep up sanctions until there is full respect
for the (Minsk) agreements. That is until Kiev is responsible
for its national frontiers," he was quoted as saying.
EU economic sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict
are due to expire in July. Some EU governments want the bloc to
act now to renew them, while other want to delay a decision to
see how a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine develops.
Tusk is pressing EU leaders, meeting in Brussels on Thursday
and Friday, to decide this week that sanctions will not be
lifted until Minsk is fulfilled and Ukraine regains control over
its eastern border, a senior EU official said.
"If we do not get this now, we will be under constant
pressure from Russian propaganda until June and an agreement on
that will only get more difficult," the official, briefing on
condition of anonymity, said.
The Minsk agreement set an end-2015 deadline for Ukrainian
border controls with Russia to be restored. At present, eight
crossings on the Russian border are beyond Ukraine's control.
Tusk, former prime minister of Poland, has been one of the
strongest critics of Russia's role in the crisis in Ukraine. His
position has support from EU heavyweights Germany and Britain,
making it likely to be adopted at the summit.
"I hope we will have a clear political commitment to
maintaining sanctions until Minsk has been delivered in its
entirety," British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told
reporters in Brussels.
Germany also supports a summit declaration saying EU
sanctions on Russia will not be eased unless Moscow complies
with the Minsk agreement, two officials said on Saturday.
In the interview, Tusk warned against the danger of a Greek
exit from the euro.
"In Germany, certain experts say that 'Grexit' would be a
solution. I don't see anything good in that. We have to avoid
this idiotic scenario."
Appointed last year, Tusk's role as Council president
involves steering policy meetings of EU leaders and trying to
forge consensus in the union.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie in Rome, Adrian Croft and Jan
Strupczewski in Brussels; Editing by Ralph Boulton)