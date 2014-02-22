Yevgenia Tymoshenko, daughter of jailed Ukranian former Prime Minister and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, addresses supporters of opposition parties in front of a screen displaying a picture of her mother, during a unification congress of opposition parties on a central... REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV The daughter of jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko said she was going to meet her mother later on Saturday in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where she is being held, signalling she expected her imminent release.

Yevgenia Tymoshenko was speaking to reporters after Ukraine's parliament voted to accelerate the release of her mother, who was jailed in 2011 for seven years for abuse of office linked to a gas deal. The former prime minister is a bitter rival of President Viktor Yanukovich.

