KIEV Feb 22 Jailed Ukrainian opposition leader
Yulia Tymoshenko will soon be released in the northeastern city
of Kharkiv, where she is being treated in hospital, her daughter
signalled on Saturday.
Yevgenia Tymoshenko said she was going to Kharkiv to meet
her mother, who was jailed in 2011 for seven years for abuse of
office linked to a gas deal and is a bitter rival of President
Viktor Yanukovich.
"According to Ukrainian law my mum is already a free
person," Yevgenia Tymoshenko told reporters following a vote in
parliament to speed up procedures for her release.
A spokeswoman for the former prime minister, 53, said that
although the moves in parliament already made her a free woman,
Tymoshenko had not yet been released or left the hospital where
she is receiving treatment for a back problem.