BRUSSELS Feb 18 Britain released photographs on
Wednesday of what it described as Russia's most advanced
anti-aircraft artillery system, being operated in eastern
Ukraine, saying it was further proof of Russia's military
involvement in the conflict.
The Foreign Office released an "infographic" giving details
of the truck-mounted SA-22 surface-to-air missile system and
photographs published by media and a defence consultancy said to
show it operating in eastern Ukraine within the last few weeks.
"The presence of the SA-22 in eastern Ukraine is yet more
proof of direct Russian military involvement in the conflict,"
the British ambassador to NATO, Adam Thomson, said in releasing
the pictures via Twitter. [twitter.com/UKNATO
]
"We call on Russia to fully implement its Minsk
commitments," he said, referring to a truce agreement that calls
for withdrawal of foreign forces from Ukraine.
The British slide is headed "How to recognise Russia's
Pantsir-S1 (or SA-22) which is not operated by Ukrainian
forces."
Russia has denied repeated Western accusations that it has
sent soldiers and large amounts of heavy weaponry to eastern
Ukraine.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday
that "Russian forces, artillery and air defence units as well as
command and control elements are still active in Ukraine."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)