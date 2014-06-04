LONDON, June 4 Britain on Wednesday accused
Russia of fomenting unrest in eastern Ukraine with "a torrent of
disinformation" and called on Moscow to lean on pro-Russian
separatists to end their conflict with government forces.
In some of its strongest comments on the subject yet, the
British Foreign Office said it wasn't credible for Russia to
deny responsibility for events in eastern Ukraine.
"We call upon Russia to use its influence to put an end to
the instability. Russia has refused to condemn the illegal
actions of armed groups that look to it for direction," the
British Foreign Office said in a statement.
"We have heard a torrent of disinformation and inflammatory
statements (from Russia) that fuel unrest and create unfounded
fears. We have seen a military build-up and manoeuvres on
Ukraine's borders designed to intimidate."
Britain said Russia's annexation of Crimea had left Moscow
isolated on the world stage. London had no wish to isolate
Russia, the Foreign Office said, but it and others could not
ignore attacks upon Ukraine's sovereignty.
Britain's intervention coincided with Ukrainian government
forces pressing ahead with an offensive against pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
British Prime Minister David Cameron will hold rare
face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Thursday in France at which he will urge Putin to help
de-escalate the situation in Ukraine.
The meeting, which Cameron requested, was originally
scheduled for Friday but was brought forward by a day for
technical reasons. Both men will be in France for the 70th
anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings in Normandy.
It will be the first time the two have met since Prince
Charles sparked a diplomatic spat by likening Putin to Adolf
Hitler.
British officials have said Cameron wants to use the meeting
to encourage Putin to begin to build a working relationship with
Ukraine's President-elect Petro Poroshenko.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)