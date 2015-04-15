KIEV, April 15 Ukraine's export-import bank
Ukreximbank said on Wednesday it would not seek a coupon or
principal reduction in debt talks if a vote to postpone the
repayment of a five-year $750-million Eurobond passes on April
27.
The bank said it would "in all likelihood" default if
bondholders vote against the proposal to extend the maturity on
the bond by three months.
"The maturity extension is the only amendment to the payment
terms that the bank proposes to seek, and so no reduction of
principal of, or interest payable on, the Notes or the Loan is
currently contemplated by the Bank," it said in a statement.
