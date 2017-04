A woman walks past a car burned during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The remains of a piece of ammunition is seen on the road near Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

KIEV A total of 2,593 people have died in fighting in eastern Ukraine since mid-April, a senior U.N. human rights official said on Friday.

"The trend is clear and alarming. There is a significant increase in the death toll in the east," Ivan Simonovic, U.N. Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights, told journalists.

"The current number of killed is 2,593 - close to 3,000 if we include the 298 victims of the MH17 (Malaysian airliner) plane crash," he said.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Writing By Richard Balmforth)