UNITED NATIONS, Sept 5 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday welcomed a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and stressed that "credible and comprehensive monitoring and verification are essential elements for successful implementation."

"He also welcomes the recent discussions between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia that have played a part in today's breakthrough and strongly encourages those contacts to continue," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)