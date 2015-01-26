(Adds quotes from U.S., Russian, Lithuanian envoys)
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Jan 26 The deadly rocket attacks
on the government-held port city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine
last weekend were a war crime because they intentionally
targeted civilians, a senior U.N. official said on Monday.
U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman told an
emergency meeting of the 15-nation Security Council on Ukraine
that crater analysis by the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe indicated the shelling came from
rebel-controlled territory.
"The entity which fired these rockets knowingly targeted a
civilian population," he said. "This would constitute a
violation of international humanitarian law."
Some 30 civilians were killed in the Mariupol attack,
according to the Kiev government, which blames rebels for the
assault. Moscow maintains Kiev is to blame for the latest
fighting for refusing to pull its heavy weapons from the front
and negotiate with the rebels.
"We also urge the leadership of the Russian Federation to
use their influence to call on the rebels to cease hostilities
immediately," Feltman said. "This will be a critical step in
stopping the bloodshed."
In his speech, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin
repeated Moscow's position that Kiev caused the renewed
fighting.
"Stop egging on the Ukrainian hawks," Churkin appealed to
Western governments. "The only thing that will lead to is an
even greater catastrophe."
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power accused Moscow of plotting to
grab more of neighboring Ukraine.
"Russia's end goal remains ... to seize more territory and
move the line of Russian-controlled territory deeper and deeper
into Ukraine," she said.
"This offensive is made in Moscow," Power added. "It is
waged by Russian-trained and Russian-funded separatists, who use
Russian missiles and Russian tanks, who are backed up by Russian
troops."
Over the weekend Russia blocked a proposed council statement
that would have condemned the Mariupol attack as well as
statements by a separatist leader who announced the offensive
against Mariupol and repudiated the Minsk peace agreement from
September.
Lithuanian Ambassador Raimonda Murmokaite dismissed Russia's
denials of aiding the rebels.
"How can they afford modern tanks, each of which costs at
least $4 million," she said. "How can hundreds of Russian
soldiers be dying on Ukraine's soil if they are not even there?"
The council has been deadlocked on Ukraine since the start
of the conflict a year ago. Russia, which Western council
members accuse of sending troops and weapons to bolster the
separatists in Ukraine, has veto powers and can block all
council action.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)