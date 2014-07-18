(Adds details paragraph 3 - 5)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 17 The U.N. Security
Council will hold an emergency meeting on Ukraine on Friday and
is mulling a draft statement calling for "a full, thorough and
independent international investigation" into what caused the
crash of a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine.
The British-drafted statement, reviewed by Reuters, stressed
the need for "all parties to grant immediate access by
investigators to the crash site to determine the cause of the
incident." The Malaysia Airlines jet was carrying 295 people.
Such informal statements by the 15-member council are agreed
by consensus. If there were no objections the statement was due
to be issued later on Thursday.
But diplomats said Russia had asked for the deadline to be
extended until Friday morning to give it more time to review the
three paragraph statement.
The Security Council is then due to meet to discuss the
situation in Ukraine at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) Friday.
The draft statement calls for an investigation into the
incident in accordance with international civil aviation
guidelines and "for appropriate accountability."
U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman is due to brief
the council on Friday, said Rwanda's U.N. mission, president of
the council for July. The meeting was requested by Britain.
"We had already been planning to ask for an emergency
session of the council to discuss the situation in Ukraine even
before we heard the news (about the plane) and that just makes
this session even more urgent," British U.N. Ambassador Mark
Lyall Grant told reporters.
The airliner crashed in eastern Ukraine, and U.S. officials
believe it was brought down by a surface-to-air missile on
Thursday.
The U.N. Security Council has held more than a dozen
meetings on the Ukraine crisis, but it has taken no formal
action due to the deep disagreements among Russia, Britain,
France and the United States, four of its five veto-wielding
members.
China is the fifth permanent member of the Security Council.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on
Thursday, "I am closely monitoring the reports, along with the
International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations
agency. There is clearly a need for a full and transparent
international investigation."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, G
Crosse, Toni Reinhold)