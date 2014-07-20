(Recasts with Security Council to vote Monday, details from
final draft resolution)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 20 The U.N. Security
Council is due to vote Monday on a resolution that would condemn
the downing of a Malaysian passenger plane in Ukraine and
demands that those responsible be held accountable and that
armed groups don't compromise the crash site integrity.
While Russia engaged in negotiations with the 15-member
council on the resolution - drafted by Australia which lost 28
citizens - it was unclear if it would support the final version,
said diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In an apparent bid to compromise with Moscow, the wording of
the condemnation was change to characterize the incident as the
"downing" of the Malaysia Airlines flight - with 298 people on
board - instead of "shooting down," according to the final draft
obtained by Reuters.
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Moscow of fueling
a pro-Russian uprising that threatens to break up the
former Soviet republic of 46 million people. Russia
denies orchestrating the unrest and says Ukraine's attempts to
end it by military force are making the situation worse.
Moscow denies any involvement in shooting down the airliner
and has blamed the Ukrainian military. U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry put forward on Sunday the most detailed accusations
so far that Russia provided insurgents with the sophisticated
anti-aircraft systems used to down the aircraft.
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the pro-Moscow rebels
in eastern Ukraine to cooperate and insisted that an
international investigation must not leap to conclusions.
The draft U.N. resolution "demands that those responsible
for this incident be held to account and that all states
cooperate fully with efforts to establish accountability" and
"calls on all states and actors in the region to cooperate fully
in relation to the international investigation of the incident."
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Dutch Foreign
Minister Frans Timmermans are due to be at the United Nations
for the vote on the resolution, said diplomats. The Netherlands
lost 189 citizens on the flight to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.
The draft resolution "expresses grave concern at reports of
insufficient and limited access to the crash site."
It "demands that the armed groups in control of the crash
site and the surrounding area refrain from any actions that may
compromise the integrity of the crash site ... and immediately
provide safe, secure, full and unrestricted access to the site
and surrounding area for the appropriate investigating
authorities."
International monitors from the Organization for Security
and Cooperation in Europe visited part of the crash site for a
third day on Sunday. They said on Saturday that gunmen had
stopped them approaching some of the wreckage.
The draft resolution also "insists that the bodies of the
victims are treated in a dignified, respectful and professional
manner and calls upon all parties concerned to ensure that this
happens with immediate effect."
Television images of the rebel-held crash sites, where the
remains of victims had lain decomposing in fields among their
personal belongings, have turned initial shock and sorrow after
Thursday's disaster into anger. The bodies had been removed from
much of the crash site by Sunday.
The Security Council issued a statement on Friday calling
for a "full, thorough and independent international
investigation," access to the site and appropriate
accountability. Britain drafted the text and hoped the council
could issue it on Thursday but Russia requested more time.
(Editing by Robert Birsel and Andrea Ricci)