By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Aug 8 Any bid by Russia to
deliver humanitarian aid into Ukraine would be viewed as an
invasion, the United States said on Friday, warning that Moscow
voiced similar concerns for civilians before its brief 2008 war
with Georgia.
Russia has offered to send a convoy of aid across the border
for displaced civilians. The offer came at an emergency meeting
of the U.N. Security Council that Russia called on Tuesday on
the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, where a pro-Russian
uprising threatens to break up the former Soviet republic of 46
million people.
"Given that Ukraine has allowed international humanitarian
groups to deliver aid within its territory, there is no logical
reason why Russia should seek to deliver it," U.S. Ambassador to
the United Nations, Samantha Power, told a Security Council
meeting on Ukraine on Friday.
"Therefore, any further unilateral intervention by Russia
into Ukrainian territory, including one under the guise of
providing humanitarian aid, would be completely unacceptable and
deeply alarming. And it would be viewed as an invasion of
Ukraine," Power told the 15-member body.
Kiev and Western allies have accused Moscow of fueling the
fighting. Russia has denied orchestrating the unrest and said
Ukraine's use of force in a bid to end the unrest has made the
situation worse.
NATO has warned of a possible invasion by Russia, saying
Moscow has massed 20,000 troops on the Ukraine border. Moscow
has denied it has any plan to send troops across the border.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin on Tuesday described
the humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine as "disastrous."
"We would like to send a convoy with Russian humanitarian
assistance ... with the accompaniment of the ICRC (International
Committee of the Red Cross)," Churkin said. "We stand ready to
act with optimal transparency, let the international community
monitor the convoys, transport routes and distribution of aid."
He said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had written
on Monday to U.N. humanitarian agencies, the Organization for
Security and Co-operation in Europe and the ICRC to request such
a humanitarian mission in Ukraine.
Power said on Friday that Russia had voiced similar concern
for civilians in Georgia in 2008 before its five day war with
the former Soviet republic.
"Similar words have presaged military action," she said.
"The onus is on this council and the entire international
community to meet legitimate humanitarian needs and do so
urgently, but in so doing, to make sure that history does not
repeat itself," Power said.
On Tuesday, senior U.N. aid official John Ging told the
council that the humanitarian situation was steadily worsening
and that some 117,000 people were displaced in Ukraine, while
Russia said more than 740,000 people had fled across its border.
On Friday, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Human
Rights, Ivan Simonovic, told the council that armed groups
controlled areas with a "reign of fear and terror."
"At least 50 people are being killed or wounded every day,"
he said. "The price being paid by all Ukrainians as a result of
the conflict is too high."
