KIEV, March 21 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Ukraine and Russia on Friday to meet for talks to prevent the crisis between them becoming "uncontrollable" and spreading beyond the region.

"What is important at this time is for Ukraine and Russian authorities to sit down together and engage in direct and constructive dialogue," Ban said in the Ukrainian capital Kiev after meeting acting President Oleksander Turchinov.

Ban said the longer peaceful dialogue was delayed, "the greater risk there will be of uncontrollable situations beyond these two countries and beyond the region." Turchinov said Ukraine would never accept Russia's annexation of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that is at the heart of the crisis. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)