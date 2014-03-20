GENEVA, March 20 Russia may be preparing a
further military incursion to Ukrainian territory, Ukraine's
ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva told U.N. diplomats
on Thursday.
"There are indications that Russia is on its way to unleash
a full blown military intervention in Ukraine's east and south,"
ambassadot Yurii Klymenko said at a briefing on the human rights
situation in Ukraine.
But a Russian diplomat in Geneva immediately dismissed
Klymenko's warning.
"Russia would never invade east and south Ukraine," the
diplomat, adding that President Vladimir Putin had said as much
in a televised speech on Tuesday.
Klymenko described Russia's annexation as a farce, as well
as unlawful and illegitmate and called for Russia to negotiate.
His statement received wide support from diplomats from the
United States, many European Union countries and Australia.
"Despite Russian claims to the contrary, this was never
about protecting the rights of ethnic Russians and was always
about one country's ambition to redraw its own borders," U.S.
acting ambassador Peter Mulrean said.
"It must be clear to Russia that further provocations will
achieve nothing except to further isolate Russia and diminish
its place in the world."
He described Russia's takeover of Crimea as aggression and
an illegal land grab, and said human rights had seriously
worsened on the peninsula since Russia took control.
A Russian diplomat read out a prepared statement, justifying
Russia's actions so far as legal under Russian, Ukrainian and
international law.
