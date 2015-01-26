Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
UNITED NATIONS Last weekend's attacks on the port city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine by pro-Russian separatists show that Moscow's objective is to increase the Ukrainian territory it controls, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said on Monday.
"The targets are fresh ones, but Russia's end goal remains the same: to seize more territory and move the line of Russian-controlled territory deeper and deeper into Ukraine," Power told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.