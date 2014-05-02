KIEV May 2 Cross the Crimean sparkling wine off
the list. The lingerie from Luhansk and felt boots from Donetsk
could be next.
Financial journalist Yulia Sarotsyna spent a year living
only off products made in Ukraine for a relentlessly upbeat blog
to promote local brands. On the road for five months, she found
toothbrushes from Kharkiv, sausage in the north, and even snails
in the capital Kiev: "I discovered that Ukraine produces
absolutely everything for a comfortable life," she wrote.
But two weeks after she finished her project, an uprising
forced Ukraine's pro-Russian president to flee the country.
Moscow responded by seizing and annexing the Crimean peninsula
in the Black Sea. Pro-Russian separatists have declared an
independent "People's Republic of Donetsk" in the east and
seized towns and cities while police were helpless to stop them.
Tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed on the
frontier, with President Vladimir Putin openly threatening to
invade to protect Russian speakers. A nation of 45 million
people on a territory the size of France is falling apart.
Sarotsyna shelved around 20 of her product reviews because
the tone seemed inappropriate when people were getting killed.
"We could not even agree whether it was right to write
cheerful pieces about our latest offering because it may offend
those people who are fighting for the right to live in a normal
country and are suffering because of it," she wrote.
Her later posts were given a more explicitly political
slant. One is labelled: "Economic patriotism: How to defeat
Russia without leaving the supermarket."
EVERYTHING IS UNCERTAIN
Not only has Ukraine lost territory and found itself facing
the threat of losing more, the crisis has undermined the entire
concept of national unity in a country that has struggled to
form an identity since emerging from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Questions that once seemed trivial now create intense
political passion. Many Ukrainians describe a feeling of
disorientation that has penetrated deeply into a young country
that was still searching for its place in the world.
"Everything is uncertain now, and that gets to you," said
42-year-old Oleksander Kleimenov, a television producer in the
Ukrainian capital.
"It's hard to figure out who is speaking the truth and who
isn't. Whether people are saying one thing but actually mean
another, or say one thing to make you think they believe
something else when actually they are doing a third thing. It is
incredibly hard to know who to trust."
Ukraine has a thousand-year history as a state, but spent
centuries carved up by neighbours Russia, Poland, Lithuania and
Austria. Its current borders were drawn by Bolshevik commissars
out of provinces of the former Russian and Austrian empires.
It endured perhaps the worst 20th century of any place on
earth. Millions perished in a famine engineered by Stalin in the
1930s, when Ukrainian peasants were forced into collective farms
and shot for class crimes like owning a cow.
During World War Two, German occupiers wiped whole villages
off the map, besieged Ukraine's cities and extinguished the
entire culture of its Jews. Then, returning Soviet forces
exacted revenge on suspected collaborators. New territories were
annexed from interwar Poland and ethnically cleansed.
Nationalist partisans kept fighting Soviet rule for decades.
Since the fall of the Soviet Union, much of that grim
history seemed to recede. Kiev became a pleasant capital city,
with bars open late. Ukraine won the Eurovision song contest in
2004 and placed second twice since. In 2012 it co-hosted the
European soccer cup jointly with Poland.
But the violent uprising that toppled pro-Russian President
Viktor Yanukovich in February and the loss of territory that
followed have resurrected the animosities from its older
history. People are now quick to describe their foes with the
language of "treason", "fascism" and "collaboration".
In parliament debate is often reduced to cat-calling over
who should take the blame for failing to crush the pro-Russian
uprising in the east and for losing Crimea.
A security source said it was almost impossible to get
direction from a chamber so deeply split. At a closed sitting
last month to discuss Ukraine's flagging "anti-terrorist
operation" in the east, the source said half the chamber
supported bolstering it, while the other half wanted it eased.
After spending weeks avoiding the limelight, members of
Yanukovich's Party of the Regions have regained confidence and
are again asserting themselves as defenders of Russian speakers.
While they do not support secession for the east, they blame
Kiev for provoking separatism by ignoring legitimate demands.
"The authorities are dead to the demands of their own
people," Mykola Levchenko told a briefing on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, those who helped topple Yanukovich are growing
increasingly angry at the government for failing to stop the
east of the country slipping out of its grasp.
At Kiev's central square, where shrines memorialise the
"heavenly hundred" killed during the final week of protests
against Yanukovich, activists like Oleksei Kripkov call the
Rada, or parliament, the "Zrada" - Ukrainian for "treason".
A former miner, he said his house has been burned down in
his native Luhansk, near the Russian border, because of his
participation in the revolt against Yanukovich. He and other
members of Ukraine's "self-defence force" will stand their
ground, manning their green army tents and field kitchens until
a presidential election due on May 25.
"If the new president is not to our liking we will get rid
of him straight away," the 39-year-old said. "They answer to us,
we are the ones who turned things around, we got them in power."
Two months after the fall of Yanukovich, the protest camp is
starting to appear out of place as cafes along Kiev's main
thoroughfare again put tables and chairs onto the pavements.
Some residents fear the activists' camp offers cover for
criminals and thugs. One gay man, who asked not to be identified
for security reasons, said he was attacked after talking to a
man in an Internet chatroom. He later saw his attackers milling
around the city centre, carrying his rucksack and mobile phone.
The police said they had no information on the number of
attacks in Kiev over the last two months.
MORE FRACTURES
Plans to hold an election for president on May 25 are likely
to create more fractures in society, by pitting groups that had
united to oppose Yanukovich against each other.
According to opinion polls, confectionary tycoon Petro
Poroshenko, who briefly served as Yanukovich's economy minister
but supported the pro-European uprising, is the frontrunner.
Yulia Tymoshenko, a divisive former prime minister who was
imprisoned by Yanukovich, is a distant second. Some of her
opponents suggest that she might try to prevent the election
from taking place if she thinks she will lose, although her
supporters deny she would do such a thing.
Both leading contenders are veteran oligarchs who became
wealthy mixing business and politics in the chaotic post Soviet
years. Ukrainians who hoped for new leadership are despairing.
"There is no choice. I just want to vote for someone who
will take on the police and the courts. Without the rule of law
there is no trust, and these are the most corrupt institutions,"
Kleimenov said.
Sarotsyna, meanwhile, is still urging unity by promoting
Ukrainian products. Last month she pitched domestic lingerie as
a "pleasurable and patriotic" International Women's Day gift.
"Panties are our secret weapon in the struggle against the
enemy," Sarotsyna wrote.
