(adds further quotes, context)
By Matt Robinson
DONETSK, Ukraine May 12 The Ukrainian
separatist region of Donetsk appealed to Moscow on Monday to
consider its absorption into the Russian Federation to "restore
historic justice".
The statement, the day after a referendum on self-rule that
rebels said had mustered some 80 percent support, was certain to
infuriate Kiev and anger Western states who believe the
rebellion has been engineered by the Kremlin.
The Ukrainian Prime Minister's office said it had no
immediate reaction to the statement by Denis Pushilin, a leading
member of the self-declared "Donetsk People's Republic", at a
news conference in largely Russian-speaking Donetsk.
He said Belarus also belonged in a broader union of states
that once formed the core of the Soviet Union.
"Based on the will of the people and on the restoration of
an historic justice, we ask the Russian Federation to consider
the absorption of the Donetsk People's Republic into the Russian
Federation," he said.
"The people of Donetsk have always been part of the Russian
world. For us, the history of Russia is our history."
Rebel leaders have seized control of a string of cities
across the east of the country and fighting has worsened over
the last week.
Kiev and Western states accuse Russia, which in March
annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine after a referendum,
of backing the rebellion with special forces. Moscow denies
this.
Pushilin said Ukraine, Belarus and Russia - states that
formed the core of the now defunct Soviet Union - belonged in a
restored historic union. Hopes of realising this were dashed by
the emergence of a "junta" in Kiev after the overthrow of
pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovich.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested Bolshevik
revolutionaries drew up arbitrary borders for what were the
Soviet republics of Ukraine and Russia, and many Russians
regarded Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev's handover of Crimea to
Ukraine in 1954 as an historic injustice.
"Terror followed, taking hundreds of lives in Slaviansk,
Odessa, Mariupol and other cities in Ukraine," he said, naming
cities that have been at the centre of clashes between Ukrainian
forces and rebel fighters in recent weeks.
(Writing by Ralph Boulton, Editing by Timothy |Heritage)