WASHINGTON, July 17 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration issued an order on Thursday night prohibiting
American aircraft from flying over eastern Ukraine following the
downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight in that region.
Citing "recent events and the potential for continued
hazardous activities," the FAA said the restricted area included
the entire Simferopol and Dnepropetrovsk flight information
regions.
"This action expands a prohibition of U.S. flight operations
issued by the FAA in April, over the Crimean region of Ukraine
and adjacent areas of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov," the
agency said.
It added that no scheduled U.S. airlines were currently
flying routes through the airspace.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Peter Cooney; Editing
by Will Dunham)