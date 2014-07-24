(Adds details from US officials)
WASHINGTON, July 24 The United States said on
Thursday that Russia was firing artillery across its border with
Ukraine to target Ukrainian military positions in the conflict
with pro-Russian separatists.
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf also said there was
evidence that the Russians intended to deliver heavier and more
powerful multiple rocket launchers to the separatist forces.
Harf, speaking at a regular media briefing, cited
intelligence reports but said she could give no more information
of what the reports were based on.
A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
the artillery fire began on or after this Tuesday. The official
declined to say what targets had been hit but said the United
States had no evidence of civilian casualties.
The United States learned about the artillery fire through
"technical and overhead" intelligence systems, the official
said, an apparent reference to spy satellites and
signals-intelligence collection.
Russia has in the past denied it is directly involved with
the rebellion in its western neighbor, but the United States and
its European allies accuse Moscow of arming and encouraging the
uprising and have imposed sanctions on Moscow in response.
A senior U.S. official said during the last week, the United
States had become aware of activity involving multiple rocket
launch systems at a military base near the town of Rostov, in
southwest Russia. U.S. officials say they believe Ukrainian
separatists had gone there to train on the weapons.
The U.S. officials said such rocket systems have continued
to "depart and return to Rostov at irregular intervals."
Ukraine's Security Council said on Wednesday preliminary
information indicated that missiles that brought down two
government fighter jets over eastern Ukraine were fired from
Russia.
Russia's Defense Ministry on Thursday dismissed this, saying
it was "an attempt to mislead the public," Interfax news agency
reported, citing a defense ministry official.
The United States has said it believes a Russian-made SA-11
ground-to-air missile fired from rebel-held territory in eastern
Ukraine brought down a Malaysian Airlines jetliner last
Thursday, killing the nearly 300 people on board.
One U.S. official said that American agencies knew Ukrainian
separatists were in possession of SA-11 missiles before the
crash but that their understanding was that they were "defunct"
and inoperable.
Earlier this week, U.S. intelligence officials said that the
United States only realized that the separatists had operational
SA-11s after the Malaysian airliner was shot down.
(Reporting by David Storey, Mark Hosenball and Phil Stewart;
Editing by Eric Beech and Steve Orlofsky)