WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner on Thursday urged the Senate to pass a House bill
backing $1 billion in loan guarantees for Ukraine and said he
did not think IMF reforms should be in a Ukraine bill.
"The IMF money has nothing to do with Ukraine," Boehner said
at his weekly news conference.
The House of Representatives last week passed a bill
addressing the Ukraine crisis that contained backing for $1
billion in loan guarantees.
It did not contain other provisions - such as aid for
Ukraine, sanctions and reforms of the International Monetary
Fund - that were contained in a bill passed by a Senate
committee on Wednesday.
The IMF reforms are unpopular with many Republicans,
particularly in the House. Boehner said the Senate should take
up the narrower House bill before Congress leaves on Friday for
a week-long recess.
"The House has acted on a loan guarantee package with strong
bipartisan support. The Senate should pass this bill and send it
to the president's desk before leaving for the district work
period," Boehner said.