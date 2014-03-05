(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to headline,
text)
By David Lawder and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 5 In a rare show of support
for President Barack Obama, Republican leaders in the U.S. House
of Representatives said on Wednesday they would work with the
White House to address the crisis in Ukraine and vote on
legislation offering financial aid soon.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said the Republican-led
House will consider a $1 billion loan guarantee package for
Ukraine and look at measures to "put significant pressure on
Russia to stop the flagrant aggression to its neighbor in
Ukraine."
"The world community should stand united against this
invasion, America should be leading and we'll vote soon on
legislation to aid the Ukrainian people," Cantor told reporters.
House Speaker John Boehner also said that the House will
work in a bipartisan way with Obama, a Democrat.
A bill to assist Ukraine, backed by both Republicans and
Democrats, is also making its way through the U.S. Senate.
That legislation could be introduced as soon as this week,
with a vote in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as early
as March 11, said an aide to Senator Bob Corker, the top
Republican on the committee.
Senators have been discussing ways to aid Ukraine's new
government and isolate Russia. Among other things, the Senate
legislation would also authorize funds to provide at least $1
billion in loan guarantees to support Ukraine's economy.
But the Republican leadership also had some harsh criticism
of Obama's foreign policy.
"With regard to Ukraine, the steps that have not been taken
over the last three or four years, (by Obama) frankly, allowed
Putin to believe that he could do what he's doing without any
reaction from us. But given where we are, we're here, in a
bipartisan way, trying to work with the president, to strengthen
his hand," Boehner said.
He said this includes the loan guarantee bill as well as
consideration of a "toolbox" of sanctions authority that is
similar to those used against Iran in recent years to persuade
it to rein in its nuclear ambitions.
Boehner also criticized Obama for failing to approve
liquefied natural gas exports, which could help lessen the
dependence of European allies on Russian gas.
But since 2011, the U.S. Department of Energy has approved
six proposals to export liquid natural gas, most recently on
Feb. 11. Supporters of U.S. energy exports have pounced on the
crisis in Ukraine to pressure the Obama approval to speed
approvals of LNG.
Cantor said it was important that the costs of the Ukraine
loan guarantee be offset with other savings, but the House will
proceed to a vote on the measure without a cost estimate from
the Congressional Budget Office to move it quickly.
Any dispute in Congress over how to pay for the measure
could slow its progress.
(Editing by Eric Beech and G Crosse)