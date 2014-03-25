(Adds quotes, background, more on energy proposals, vote
expected on Thursday.)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. Senate Democrats
agreed on Tuesday to drop language outlining reforms of the
International Monetary Fund from a Ukraine aid bill to increase
the odds it will get through Congress, said Majority Leader
Harry Reid, after weeks of partisan bickering delayed the
package.
Reid cited stiff opposition to the IMF reform provisions in
the Republican-led House of Representatives.
"A majority of the Senate would have liked to have gotten
that done with the IMF in it, but it was headed to nowhere in
the House," the Nevada Democrat told reporters.
The Senate bill backs a $1 billion loan guarantee for the
government in Kiev, provides $150 million in aid for Ukraine and
neighboring countries and requires sanctions on Russians and
Ukrainians responsible for corruption, human rights abuses or
undermining stability in Ukraine.
Supporters of the bill want it passed to help shore up
Ukraine's economy and send a unified message to Russian
President Vladimir Putin to discourage him from moving further
westward into Ukraine or other neighboring countries.
The measure has broad support in Congress. Many lawmakers
want to do even more for Ukraine, including providing defensive
weapons and non-lethal military supplies.
The bill is expected to pass through Congress and be sent to
President Barack Obama to sign into law this week, as long as
another simmering dispute - over whether to include increased
natural gas exports in the bill - does not hold it up again.
Reid said Senate leaders reached an agreement to vote on
final passage on the bill on Thursday. The House is also
expected to move quickly.
The Ukrainian crisis has led to intense scrutiny of export
rules for U.S. liquefied natural gas. A number of lawmakers, led
by Republicans, have been pushing to change the system to help
U.S. allies reduce their dependence on Russian energy and
suggested amending the Ukraine aid bills with measures to
increase exports.
Reid said he would not allow a vote on an LNG amendment from
Republican Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, and said he did not
want any provisions that might delay the legislation. Opponents
of such energy measures, including many Democrats, worry that
increased exports could raise prices for U.S. consumers.
"It's time to send a message to Putin," Reid said, adding he
expected more Ukraine-related legislation in the weeks ahead and
the energy measures could be addressed then.
HOUSE BILL
The House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee
passed its version of a Ukraine bill including sanctions and
penalties and backing the loan guarantee earlier on Tuesday,
paving the way for its consideration by the full House.
Citing a desire to keep controversial measures out of the
Ukraine bill, House Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce, a
California Republican, did not include the IMF reforms or energy
amendments in his bill. House lawmakers will instead consider
LNG legislation separately.
The White House has been pushing Congress for a year to
approve a shift of $63 billion from an IMF crisis fund to its
general accounts. Administration officials have said Washington
must make good on a commitment from 2010 and maintain U.S.
influence at the lender while strengthening an institution
playing a key role in stabilizing Ukraine's weakened economy.
But Republicans balked and some lawmakers complained that
the reforms would cost too much at a time of deficits and budget
cuts or lessen U.S. influence at the IMF, which supporters of
the reforms denied.
Democrats, including Reid, in turn accused Republicans of
tying the IMF reforms to their desire to keep the Obama
administration from changing the rules for how conservative
non-profit groups can contribute to political campaigns.
"It's simply irresponsible that the Republican leadership
insisted on holding IMF reforms hostage in an effort to protect
their special interest campaign contributors' ability to pour
money into the system unchecked," White House senior adviser Dan
Pfeiffer said in a statement after Reid's announcement.
Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the IMF, said in
a statement she would continue to work for the reforms.
Democratic Senate leaders said they would try to pass the
IMF reforms separately. This could become more difficult later
in the year, when partisan divisions become more intense ahead
of November's congressional elections.
(Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Richard Cowan;
editing by G Crosse)