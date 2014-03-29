(Corrects $150 billion to $150 million in paragraph 5)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. lawmakers
overwhelmingly approved aid to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia,
but the measure will not become law until at least next week,
congressional aides said on Friday.
The House of Representatives left for the weekend without
approving a final version of the legislation. Aides said it
would be considered first thing when members return to
Washington on Tuesday, April 1.
After weeks of partisan wrangling over what should be
contained in the legislation, the Senate and House on Thursday
quickly passed separate, and largely similar, bills to help
stabilize Ukraine's weak economy and punish those involved for
Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.
As the measures passed, congressional leaders reached an
agreement for the Republican-controlled House to approve the
Democratic-led Senate bill and send it to President Barack Obama
to sign into law before the end of the week.
The legislation supports $1 billion in loan guarantees for
Kiev, provides $150 million in aid to Ukraine and surrounding
countries and imposes sanctions on Russians and Ukrainians over
Russia's annexation of Crimea.
It does not include the International Monetary Fund reforms
sought by the White House that were resisted by many
Republicans. Senate Democrats agreed to drop the IMF provision
in order to move the legislation quickly.
But the House did not pass the Senate bill as was expected
on Friday.
A spokeswoman for Eric Cantor, the Republican House Majority
Leader, said there was less urgency after the IMF reached an
agreement to release billions to the government in Kiev.
She also said members wanted their votes to be on the record
supporting Ukraine, rather than passing the bill by unanimous
consent - a way of declaring an issue decided, without taking a
roll-call vote - and House leaders agreed.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Gunna Dickson)