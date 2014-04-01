(Adds comments, background)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, April 1 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to provide aid
to Ukraine, back a $1 billion loan guarantee for the Kiev
government and impose sanctions over Russia's annexation of
Crimea.
The 378-34 vote was in support of a package approved by the
U.S. Senate, meaning it will be sent to the White House for
President Barack Obama to sign into law, ending weeks of
haggling in Congress over how best to support Ukraine.
Besides the loan guarantee, the legislation provides $150
million in aid to Ukraine and surrounding countries and requires
the State and Justice Departments to help the Kiev government
recover assets amassed by corrupt Ukraine officials.
It also imposes mandatory sanctions, including visa bans and
asset freezes, against Russians and Ukrainians determined to
have engaged in violence or human rights abuses in Ukraine,
undermined Ukraine's sovereignty or participated in
"significant" corruption in Ukraine.
"This legislation is central to our effort to counter
Russian aggression and support the democratic development of
Ukraine," California Republican Representative Ed Royce,
chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in the
House in support of the bill.
The measure does not include International Monetary Fund
reforms sought by the White House and resisted by many
Republicans in a dispute that held up passage of the Ukraine
bill for weeks.
With many Republicans insisting that the IMF reforms were
unrelated to helping Ukraine, Senate Democrats agreed to drop
them from the legislation last week in order to pass it quickly.
The White House said Obama welcomed Congress' finalization
of a Ukraine assistance package, saying he supported the
targeted sanctions authority in the bill.
In a statement, it also reiterated the administration's
backing for the IMF measures "to ensure the IMF has the
resources it needs to fulfill its mission and expand the tools
available for Ukraine and other countries."
Several lawmakers said they wanted Obama to do even more to
punish Russia and discourage Moscow from further intervention in
Ukraine or elsewhere in eastern Europe, including targeting
Russia's energy sector.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle,; Editing by Peter Cooney and
Sandra Maler)