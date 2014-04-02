(Adds comment from Corker)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, April 1 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday for a package of
aid and sanctions in response to Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region, and sent the measure to the White House
for President Barack Obama to sign into law.
The 378-34 vote backed a package that was overwhelmingly
approved last week by the U.S. Senate, a rare show of
bipartisanship after weeks of haggling between Democrats and
Republicans over how best to respond to the crisis.
The legislation backs a $1 billion loan guarantee for the
Kiev government, provides $150 million in aid to Ukraine and
surrounding countries and requires the U.S. State and Justice
Departments to help the Kiev government recover assets amassed
by corrupt Ukrainian officials.
It also imposes mandatory sanctions, including visa bans and
asset freezes, against Russians and Ukrainians determined to
have engaged in violence or human rights abuses in Ukraine, who
undermined Ukraine's sovereignty or participated in
"significant" corruption in Ukraine.
"This legislation is central to our effort to counter
Russian aggression and support the democratic development of
Ukraine," said California Republican Representative Ed Royce,
chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The measure does not include International Monetary Fund
reforms sought by the White House and resisted by many
Republicans in a dispute that had delayed the bill, frustrating
lawmakers who wanted a swift response to the Ukraine crisis.
With many Republicans insisting that the IMF reforms were
unrelated to helping Ukraine, Senate Democrats agreed to drop
them from the legislation last week to pass it quickly.
U.S. Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, had supported the IMF reforms. He
said Tuesday's vote was an important show of unity.
"Passage of this bill allows Congress to speak with one
voice in support of the Ukrainian people and against Russian
aggression," he said in a statement.
The White House said Obama welcomed Congress' finalization
of a Ukraine assistance package. In a statement, it also
reiterated the administration's backing for the IMF measures "to
ensure the IMF has the resources it needs to fulfill its mission
and expand the tools available for Ukraine and other countries."
Several lawmakers said they wanted Obama to do more to
punish Russia and discourage further intervention in Ukraine or
elsewhere in eastern Europe, including imposing additional
economic sanctions and targeting Russia's energy industry.
