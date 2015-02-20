WASHINGTON Feb 20 Senior U.S. senators,
including Democrat Richard Durbin and Republican John McCain,
sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday
urging that international sanctions on Russia be tightened
immediately over its support for separatists fighting in
Ukraine.
The letter, obtained by Reuters, also said it is time to
provide defensive weapons to the Kiev government. It said
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to capture more Ukrainian
territory.
"As such, we can only conclude that in the absence of
greater Western support for Ukrainian forces, a Russian-imposed
military outcome will continue to unfold in Ukraine," the
lawmakers wrote.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech)