WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. senators are preparing a bill to address the crisis in Ukraine that includes sanctions and aid provisions, as well as the backing for loan guarantees that were in a measure passed by the House of Representatives last week, Senate aides said on Monday.

However, members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee working on the legislation were still undecided on whether to include a shift in funding for the International Monetary Fund that has been urged by the Obama administration, the aides said.