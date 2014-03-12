(Adds details, quotes, Obama meeting with Ukrainian prime
minister)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 12 A U.S. Senate panel on
Wednesday approved legislation that would impose strict
sanctions on Russians involved in Moscow's intervention in
Ukraine, provide aid to the new government in Kiev, and
implement reforms of the International Monetary Fund.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 14-3 for the
measure, with several committee Republicans joining the
Democratic majority in favor. The bill next goes to the full
Senate for a vote. If it passes there, it would have to win
approval in the House of Representatives to become law.
The panel acted on the same day President Barack Obama met
with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk at the White
House in a high-profile show of support. Obama warned Russia
that the West would be forced to apply a cost to Moscow if it
fails to change course in the dispute with Ukraine.
Among other things, the legislation would impose sanctions
on Russians and Ukrainians judged to be involved in violence or
human rights violations during anti-government protests in
Ukraine that began late last year, as well as against anyone
involved in undermining Ukraine's security and stability.
The legislation also directs U.S. authorities to help
Ukraine's new government investigate acts of corruption and
return assets to Kiev. It did not target Russian corporations or
banks, as some lawmakers had suggested after Russian President
Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine's Crimea region.
Committee members said the bill was a strong one.
"In my view, President Putin has miscalculated by starting a
game of Russian roulette with the international community, and
we will never accept this violation of international law," said
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the
committee's chairman.
The sanctions would include freezing assets held in the
United States, travel bans and denying visas.
The measure also provides $50 million in democracy,
governance and civil society assistance for Ukraine and $100
million for enhanced security cooperation for Ukraine and other
countries in Central and Eastern Europe.
It authorizes $1 billion in loan guarantees, in addition to
millions of dollars in aid.
IMF REFORMS POTENTIAL STICKING POINT
One of the most controversial aspects of the legislation are
reforms of the International Monetary Fund, which were requested
by the Obama administration but left out of a Ukraine loan
guarantee package passed last week by the House.
The Obama administration has been pushing Congress for a
year to approve a shift of $63 billion from an IMF crisis fund
to its general accounts to maintain U.S. influence at the lender
and make good on a commitment from 2010.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew called the vote an important
step and said it was "imperative" that the measure become law.
Some Republicans worry about the IMF's lending to richer
European nations and possible losses on loans by the fund.
Before passing the full bill, the committee voted down an
amendment that would have removed the IMF provision from the
bill.
John Boehner, the Republican Speaker of the House, said
earlier on Wednesday that he did not think the Ukraine bill
should include the IMF reforms. "This IMF money isn't necessary
for dealing with this Ukraine crisis that we see today," he
said.
The three "no" votes in the committee for the overall bill
were all cast by Republican senators: James Risch of Idaho, Rand
Paul of Kentucky and John Barrasso of Wyoming. They questioned
how Washington would pay for the loan guarantees and expressed
concern about the IMF reform.
Barrasso had offered an amendment authorizing exports of
liquefied natural gas to Ukraine and NATO members, but Menendez
ruled that the proposal fell outside the committee's
jurisdiction.
Separately, a group of eight senators, six of them foreign
relations committee members, are leaving on Thursday on a visit
to Ukraine to meet with leaders of its interim government and
other groups.
(Addtional reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott
and Jonathan Oatis)